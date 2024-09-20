20 September 2024
Champions League: Bayer's victory, Barcelona defeated in Monaco

World football
News
20 September 2024 09:00
25
The first round of the UEFA Champions League was concluded.

One of the most eagerly awaited matches of the day was played in France, per Idman.biz.

Barcelona, which made a flying start to the season in the local championship, was a guest of Monaco. In the 10th minute, the representative of Catalonia, who was in the minority, lost with a score of 1:2.

Atalanta, last season's Europa League winner, challenged Arsenal. No goals were scored in 90 minutes.

The German champion Bayer scored 4 unanswered goals against Feyenoord in the away match.

UEFA Champions League
I round
19 September
20:45. Crvena Zvezda - Benfica - 1:2
20:45. Feyenoord - Bayer 04 - 0:4
23:00. "Atalanta - Arsenal - 0:0
23:00. Athletic - Leipzig - 2:1
23:00. Monaco - Barcelona - 2:1
23:00. Brest - Sturm - 2:1

UEFA Champions League second round will begin on October 1.

Idman.biz

