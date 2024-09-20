Champions League: Bayer's victory, Barcelona defeated in Monaco

The first round of the UEFA Champions League was concluded.

One of the most eagerly awaited matches of the day was played in France, per Idman.biz.

Barcelona, which made a flying start to the season in the local championship, was a guest of Monaco. In the 10th minute, the representative of Catalonia, who was in the minority, lost with a score of 1:2.

Atalanta, last season's Europa League winner, challenged Arsenal. No goals were scored in 90 minutes.

The German champion Bayer scored 4 unanswered goals against Feyenoord in the away match.

UEFA Champions League

I round

19 September

20:45. Crvena Zvezda - Benfica - 1:2

20:45. Feyenoord - Bayer 04 - 0:4

23:00. "Atalanta - Arsenal - 0:0

23:00. Athletic - Leipzig - 2:1

23:00. Monaco - Barcelona - 2:1

23:00. Brest - Sturm - 2:1

UEFA Champions League second round will begin on October 1.

Idman.biz