7-goal victory over Barcelona, ​​Valencia's first point

The fourth round of the Spanish Championship has started.

Barcelona has continued its winning streak, Idman.biz reports.

Catalan club scored 7 unanswered balls from the goal of Valladolid in its field. Brazilian Rafinha scored a hat-trick. Barca with 12 points is in the leading position.

Valencia won its first point of the season. The team agreed to a draw with Villarreal at home.

Spanish La Liga

IV round

August 31

Barcelona - Valladolid - 7:0

Athletic - Atletico - 0:1

Espanyol - Rayo Valecano - 2:1

Leganes - Mallorca - 0:1

Valencia - Villarreal - 1:1

September 1

Alavés - Las Palmas

Osasuna - Celta

Seville - Girona

Getafe - Real Sociedad

Real - Betis

Idman.biz