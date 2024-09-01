7-goal victory over Barcelona, ​​Valencia's first point

1 September 2024
1 September 2024 10:30
The fourth round of the Spanish Championship has started.

Barcelona has continued its winning streak, Idman.biz reports.

Catalan club scored 7 unanswered balls from the goal of Valladolid in its field. Brazilian Rafinha scored a hat-trick. Barca with 12 points is in the leading position.

Valencia won its first point of the season. The team agreed to a draw with Villarreal at home.

Spanish La Liga

IV round

August 31

Barcelona - Valladolid - 7:0
Athletic - Atletico - 0:1
Espanyol - Rayo Valecano - 2:1
Leganes - Mallorca - 0:1
Valencia - Villarreal - 1:1

September 1

Alavés - Las Palmas
Osasuna - Celta
Seville - Girona
Getafe - Real Sociedad
Real - Betis

