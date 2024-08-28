Champions League: The last tickets are waiting for the owner

The Champions League playoff round will be concluded today.

The last 4 matches will take place within the return matches, Idman.biz reports.

After these meetings, the holders of the final tickets to the League stage will be determined. Azerbaijan's champion Qarabag will also fight to get into the 36 strongest ranks.

Champions League

Playoff stage

Answer games

August 28

20:45. Qarabag - Dinamo Z

First match – 0:3

23:00. Srvena Zvezda - Bodo Glimt

First match – 1:2

23:00. Slavia - Lille

First match – 0:2

23:00. Slovan - Midtulland

First match – 1:1

Idman.biz