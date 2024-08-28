28 August 2024
EN

Champions League: The last tickets are waiting for the owner

28 August 2024 10:49
27
The Champions League playoff round will be concluded today.

The last 4 matches will take place within the return matches, Idman.biz reports.

After these meetings, the holders of the final tickets to the League stage will be determined. Azerbaijan's champion Qarabag will also fight to get into the 36 strongest ranks.

Champions League
Playoff stage
Answer games
August 28

20:45. Qarabag - Dinamo Z
First match – 0:3

23:00. Srvena Zvezda - Bodo Glimt
First match – 1:2

23:00. Slavia - Lille
First match – 0:2

23:00. Slovan - Midtulland
First match – 1:1

Idman.biz

