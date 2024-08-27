Galatasaray wants revenge

Today, the return matches of the Champions League play-off stage will start.

The winner of the pair will be determined in three matches, Idman.biz reports.

The holders of tickets to the league stage will be determined in Austria, Turkey and the Czech Republic. Galatasaray will appear to get revenge from Young Boys.

The playoff will be concluded on August 28.

Champions League

Playoff round

Answer games

23:00. Salzburg - Dinamo K

First match – 2:0

23:00. Galatasaray - Young Boys

First match – 2:3

23:00. Sparta - Malmö

First match – 2:0

Idman.biz