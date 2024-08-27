27 August 2024
Galatasaray wants revenge

27 August 2024 11:07
Today, the return matches of the Champions League play-off stage will start.

The winner of the pair will be determined in three matches, Idman.biz reports.

The holders of tickets to the league stage will be determined in Austria, Turkey and the Czech Republic. Galatasaray will appear to get revenge from Young Boys.

The playoff will be concluded on August 28.

Champions League
Playoff round
Answer games

23:00. Salzburg - Dinamo K
First match – 2:0

23:00. Galatasaray - Young Boys
First match – 2:3

23:00. Sparta - Malmö
First match – 2:0

Idman.biz

