24 August 2024
A successful start from the champion

The 2024/2025 season has started in the German Bundesliga.

Borussia and Bayer met in the first round in Munich, Idman.biz reports.

The champion earned a hard-fought victory in the opening game of the season. Xabi Alonso's team went into halftime with a 2:0 advantage and conceded two goals in the second half. But the Leverkusen club managed to score the winning goal in the 90th + 11th minute.

German Bundesliga

I round

August 23

Borussia M. - Bayer - 2:3

August 24

Augsburg - Werder
Freiburg - Stuttgart
Hoffenheim - Holstein
Mains - Union B.
Leipzig - Bochum
Borussia D. - Eintracht

August 25

Wolfsburg - Bayern
St. Pauli - Heidenheim

