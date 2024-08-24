A successful start from the champion

The 2024/2025 season has started in the German Bundesliga.

Borussia and Bayer met in the first round in Munich, Idman.biz reports.

The champion earned a hard-fought victory in the opening game of the season. Xabi Alonso's team went into halftime with a 2:0 advantage and conceded two goals in the second half. But the Leverkusen club managed to score the winning goal in the 90th + 11th minute.

German Bundesliga

I round

August 23

Borussia M. - Bayer - 2:3

August 24

Augsburg - Werder

Freiburg - Stuttgart

Hoffenheim - Holstein

Mains - Union B.

Leipzig - Bochum

Borussia D. - Eintracht

August 25

Wolfsburg - Bayern

St. Pauli - Heidenheim

