A successful start from the champion

The 2024/2025 season has started in the German Bundesliga.
Borussia and Bayer met in the first round in Munich, Idman.biz reports.
The champion earned a hard-fought victory in the opening game of the season. Xabi Alonso's team went into halftime with a 2:0 advantage and conceded two goals in the second half. But the Leverkusen club managed to score the winning goal in the 90th + 11th minute.
German Bundesliga
I round
August 23
Borussia M. - Bayer - 2:3
August 24
Augsburg - Werder
Freiburg - Stuttgart
Hoffenheim - Holstein
Mains - Union B.
Leipzig - Bochum
Borussia D. - Eintracht
August 25
Wolfsburg - Bayern
St. Pauli - Heidenheim
Idman.biz