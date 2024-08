The best goalkeepers in the history of the Premier League have been announced.

The list was compiled by FourFourTwo, Idman.biz reports.

20 goalkeepers were included in the rating. Petr Cech took first place.

The Czech, who played for Chelsea and Arsenal, scored 367 goals in 443 matches. Peter Schmeichel is second on the list, David Simen is third.

Jordan Pickford, the current goalkeeper of the England national team, is 16th.

