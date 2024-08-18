Last minute shock to Fenerbahce

Yesterday, 3 matches played in the Turkish Super League were successful.

10 balls were hit on the goal, Idman.biz reports.

Fenerbahce suffered a loss of points. The team could not protect the 2:0 advantage on the road. Goztepe avoided defeat in the last moments.

Turkish Super League

II round

August 17

Konyaspor - Galatasaray - 1:2

August 18

Kayserispor - Sivasspor - 1:2

Adana Demirspor - Rizespor - 1:2

Goztepe - Fenerbahce - 2:2

August 19

Basaksehir - Alanyaspor

Besiktas - Antalyaspor

Gaziantep - Samsunspor

August 20

Eyupspor - Bodrumspor

Hatayspor - Kasımpaşa

Idman.biz