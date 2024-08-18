Last minute shock to Fenerbahce

Yesterday, 3 matches played in the Turkish Super League were successful.
10 balls were hit on the goal, Idman.biz reports.
Fenerbahce suffered a loss of points. The team could not protect the 2:0 advantage on the road. Goztepe avoided defeat in the last moments.
Turkish Super League
II round
August 17
Konyaspor - Galatasaray - 1:2
August 18
Kayserispor - Sivasspor - 1:2
Adana Demirspor - Rizespor - 1:2
Goztepe - Fenerbahce - 2:2
August 19
Basaksehir - Alanyaspor
Besiktas - Antalyaspor
Gaziantep - Samsunspor
August 20
Eyupspor - Bodrumspor
Hatayspor - Kasımpaşa
Idman.biz