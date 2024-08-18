The champion couldn't win at the last moment

The champion started the Italian Serie A 2024/2025 season with a loss of points.

Inter could not break the resistance of Genoa on the trip, Idman.biz reports.

Simone Inzaghi's team missed the victory in the 90th+6th minute. Although the goalkeeper saved the penalty kick, Messias put the ball through the goal with a second kick - 2:2.

The same score was recorded in the match between Milan and Torino. The defeated Milanese scored twice in the 89th and 90th + 5th minutes.

Italian Serie A

I round

August 17

Genoa - Inter - 2:2

Parma - Fiorentina - 1:1

Milan - Torino - 2:2

Empoli - Monza - 0:0

August 18

Bologna - Udinese

Verona - Napoli

Cagliari - Roma

Lazio - Venice

August 19

Lecce - Atalanta

Juventus - Como

Idman.biz