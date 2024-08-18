The champion couldn't win at the last moment

The champion started the Italian Serie A 2024/2025 season with a loss of points.
Inter could not break the resistance of Genoa on the trip, Idman.biz reports.
Simone Inzaghi's team missed the victory in the 90th+6th minute. Although the goalkeeper saved the penalty kick, Messias put the ball through the goal with a second kick - 2:2.
The same score was recorded in the match between Milan and Torino. The defeated Milanese scored twice in the 89th and 90th + 5th minutes.
Italian Serie A
I round
August 17
Genoa - Inter - 2:2
Parma - Fiorentina - 1:1
Milan - Torino - 2:2
Empoli - Monza - 0:0
August 18
Bologna - Udinese
Verona - Napoli
Cagliari - Roma
Lazio - Venice
August 19
Lecce - Atalanta
Juventus - Como
Idman.biz