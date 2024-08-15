17 August 2024
Records from Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti, the head coach of Real, who won the UEFA Super Cup, set records.

Italian specialist is the first head coach to win this tournament 5 times, Idman.biz reports.

He left Pep Guardiola behind. Spaniard has 4 titles.

In general, Italian specialists won the 13th Super Cup. Spaniards have 10 successes.

Ancelotti is the only head coach in Europe to win 10 titles: 5 Champions Leagues and 5 Super Cups. Pep Guardiola 7, Giovanni Trapattoni and Alex Ferguson enjoyed 6 successes.

Ancelotti won the 14th title in total at Real. He repeated the club record of Miguel Muñoz.

Real scored two unanswered goals in the match with Atalanta.

