Carlo Ancelotti, the head coach of Real, who won the UEFA Super Cup, set records.

Italian specialist is the first head coach to win this tournament 5 times, Idman.biz reports.

He left Pep Guardiola behind. Spaniard has 4 titles.

In general, Italian specialists won the 13th Super Cup. Spaniards have 10 successes.

Ancelotti is the only head coach in Europe to win 10 titles: 5 Champions Leagues and 5 Super Cups. Pep Guardiola 7, Giovanni Trapattoni and Alex Ferguson enjoyed 6 successes.

Ancelotti won the 14th title in total at Real. He repeated the club record of Miguel Muñoz.

Real scored two unanswered goals in the match with Atalanta.

