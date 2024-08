The third qualifying round of the Europe League continues.

Today another match took place within the return matches, Idman.biz reports.

The only match of the day was held in Latvia. RFS tested Santa Coloma, which it won on the road. Latvians defeated their opponent with a score of 7:0 in front of their home fans

Europe League

III classification stage

Answer game

August 14

20:00. RFS - Santa Coloma - 7:0

First match – 2:0

The stage will be concluded tomorrow.

Idman.biz