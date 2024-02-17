The former head coach of the Spanish national team, Julen Lopetegui, rejected two offers.

Idman.biz reports that the Spanish specialist did not want to move to clubs in England and Saudi Arabia.

Crystal Palace and an unnamed Arab club were interested in his services. Since Lopetegui wanted to train a more ambitious team, he was not satisfied with these offers. The specialist, who left Wolverhampton last August, wants to return to the Premier League.

It should be noted that during his career, Lopetegui worked for the Spanish national team, Real, Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano, Porto and Wolverhampton. In the 2019/20 season, he won the Europa League with the Sevilla club of the same name.

