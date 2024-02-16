Galatasaray won, Milan smashed - VIDEO

The Europa League play-offs have started today.
Idman.biz reports that Sparta hosted Turkiye’s Galatasaray.
The game ended with a difficult victory for the Turkiye’s champion of. The goal scored by Icardi in the 90th+1st minute gave Galatasaray a 3:2 victory.
Milan defeated Rennes with a big score at home. The Milanese passed 3 unanswered balls through the opponent's goal.
Europa League
Playoffs, first games
February 15
21:45 Feyenoord (Netherlands) – Roma (Italy) - 1:1
21:45 Galatasaray (Turkiye) – Sparta (Czech Republic) - 3:2
21:45 Shakhtar (Ukraine) – Marseille (France) - 2:2
21:45 Young Boys (Switzerland) - Sporting (Portugal) - 1:3
00:00 Milan (Italy) - Rennes (France) - 3:0
00:00 Benfica (Portugal) - Toulouse (France) - 2:1
00:00 Braga (Portugal) - Qarabag (Azerbaijan) - 2:4
00:00 Lance (France) - Freiburg (Germany) - 0:0
