Ballon d’Or 2026 to prioritise big-game impact under new criteria

The organisers of the Ballon d'Or have introduced updated criteria for the 2026 edition, shifting the focus away from raw statistics towards a player’s influence in decisive moments of the season.

As reported by Idman.Biz, four key factors will determine the winner. Team achievements remain fundamental, with success in the Champions League and domestic leagues carrying significant weight. However, the 2026 World Cup is expected to be a defining element, potentially tipping the balance in favour of standout performers on the global stage.

Individual quality and overall impact on matches will also be assessed differently. Rather than simply counting goals and assists, the jury will evaluate a player’s ability to change games, create opportunities and demonstrate leadership under pressure.

Professionalism and fair play will serve as additional criteria, with off-field behaviour, discipline and respect for opponents contributing to a player’s overall profile. A clean image is likely to provide an advantage in a closely contested race.

The most notable change concerns performances in high-stakes matches. Statistics accumulated against weaker opposition will carry less importance, while displays against top-level teams in crucial fixtures will be prioritised.

At this stage, leading contenders for the 2026 award include Harry Kane of Bayern Munich, Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid and Michael Olise, also representing Bayern Munich.