31 March 2026
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Mourinho targets Bayern defender as he looks to strengthen Benfica

World football
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31 March 2026 09:40
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Mourinho targets Bayern defender as he looks to strengthen Benfica

Bayern Munich defender Raphael Guerreiro could continue his career at Benfica, with Jose Mourinho reportedly keen to strengthen his squad by bringing in the experienced Portuguese full-back.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Record, the Lisbon club are considering a move for the 32-year-old in the upcoming summer transfer window. Bayern have already confirmed that Guerreiro will leave at the end of the season after the decision not to extend his contract.

Benfica are said to rate the player highly, although no final decision has yet been made regarding a formal offer. His availability on a free transfer significantly increases the appeal of a potential deal.

Despite being a key figure for the Portugal national team over the years, Guerreiro has never played club football in his home country, having built his career in France and Germany.

With Mourinho now in charge, Benfica are expected to be active in the market, and the addition of a versatile and experienced defender like Guerreiro could become one of the club’s priority moves.

Idman.Biz
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