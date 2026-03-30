30 March 2026
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Tottenham step up talks with De Zerbi over head coach role

World football
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30 March 2026 09:30
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Tottenham step up talks with De Zerbi over head coach role

Tottenham are pushing to appoint Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach, with the Italian now considered the leading contender for the vacant role, according to Fabrizio Romano, Idman.Biz reports.

The north London club are said to be in advanced negotiations with the 46-year-old and are keen to secure his appointment as soon as possible. Spurs are prepared to offer De Zerbi a long-term contract as they look to bring stability and a clear tactical identity to the side.

De Zerbi became available earlier this year after leaving Marseille in February by mutual consent. His departure followed a challenging spell in Ligue 1, but his reputation remains strong after his progressive work at Brighton, where he earned praise across Europe for his attacking philosophy and ability to develop players.

Tottenham’s interest reflects their desire to move towards a more proactive style of football, with De Zerbi viewed as a coach capable of implementing a clear system and improving squad cohesion. Talks are ongoing, with the club aiming to finalise a decision in the coming days.

Idman.Biz
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