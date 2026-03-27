27 March 2026
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Iran authorities plan to seize property of ex-Roma and Bayer Leverkusen player

World football
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27 March 2026 14:33
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Iran authorities plan to seize property of ex-Roma and Bayer Leverkusen player

Iranian authorities have launched legal proceedings against a group of individuals accused of supporting organisations and countries deemed “hostile” by Tehran, with footballer Sardar Azmoun among those named.

As reported by Idman.Biz, citing the Fars news agency, prosecutors in Golestan province have initiated a process to identify and potentially seize assets belonging to 16 individuals, including the high-profile striker. The move is understood to be linked to Azmoun’s perceived political stance.

The development follows earlier sanctions imposed on the player within Iranian football, as Azmoun was excluded from the national team squad for two recent friendly matches.

According to Fars, the controversy stems from a photo shared by the player featuring Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which Iranian officials reportedly interpreted as a gesture of support towards the United Arab Emirates.

Azmoun, who has built his reputation through spells with Bayer Leverkusen and AS Roma, remains one of Iran’s most recognisable football figures, making the case a significant talking point both in sporting and political circles.

The situation highlights the increasingly complex intersection between sport and politics in Iran, where off-field actions can have direct consequences for athletes’ careers.

Idman.Biz
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