Emotional moment in Turkish amateur league as player learns he will become a father - VIDEO

A touching scene unfolded in Turkey’s amateur football league as a post-match announcement turned a routine fixture into a deeply emotional moment for one of the players, İdman.Biz reports.

Following Sivasgucu Belediyespor’s 1–0 win over Siran Yildizspor, a message was delivered through the stadium’s loudspeaker system that left both players and supporters celebrating for reasons beyond the result. The wife of a Sivasgucu player revealed that he was about to become a father.

In a heartfelt message, she said it was the most exciting moment of her life and chose to share the news during the team’s victory, telling her husband: “I love you very much, you are going to be a father.”

The player was visibly overwhelmed, celebrating the announcement with his teammates on the pitch. Moments like these are rare in professional football, but they often highlight the human side of the game, especially in lower leagues where the connection between players, clubs and communities remains strong.