Trafford sets record as Man City beat Arsenal in League Cup final

Manchester City secured a 2–0 victory over Arsenal in the League Cup final at Wembley, adding another domestic trophy to their collection and underlining their strength in English football.

The match also saw a notable individual milestone, as City goalkeeper James Trafford etched his name into the record books. At 23 years and 163 days, he became the youngest English goalkeeper to start a League Cup final at Wembley in the 21st century.

According to historical records, the last time a younger English goalkeeper featured in a League Cup final dates back to 1978, when Chris Woods started for Nottingham Forest against Liverpool at just 18 years and 124 days. Trafford’s achievement highlights both his rapid rise and the trust placed in him on one of the biggest domestic stages.

The result adds further intrigue to the ongoing season, with Arsenal currently leading the Premier League table on 70 points, while Manchester City sit second with 61 and a game in hand. The two sides remain firmly in the title race, and this latest meeting could carry psychological significance ahead of the decisive run-in.