Lens issue statement opposing psg request to reschedule ligue 1 clash

Lens have released a strongly worded statement in response to Paris Saint-Germain’s request to reschedule their Ligue 1 meeting, currently set for 11 April, İdman.Biz reports.

The fixture falls between PSG’s Champions League quarter-final ties against Liverpool on 8 and 14 April, prompting the Paris club to seek a new date. Earlier this season, a similar request was granted when PSG’s match against Nantes was postponed ahead of their last-16 clashes with Chelsea.

Lens, however, have made it clear they are unwilling to accommodate another change. The club stressed that the date of the match had already been finalised on 6 March and should be respected by all parties involved.

In their statement, Lens warned against what they see as a worrying trend, with domestic competition increasingly being treated as secondary to European ambitions. They also highlighted the sporting imbalance such a decision would create, noting that a rescheduled fixture would leave them without a match for 15 days before forcing them into a congested run of games every three days.

The club further pointed to the broader issue of fairness within Ligue 1, arguing that teams with smaller budgets should not be expected to adjust to the needs of the most powerful sides. Lens reaffirmed their commitment to sporting integrity, clarity of rules and respect for all participants in French football.