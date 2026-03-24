24 March 2026
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UEFA rejects premier league clubs’ request to expand champions league squads

World football
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24 March 2026 09:36
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UEFA rejects premier league clubs’ request to expand champions league squads

UEFA has rejected a proposal from Premier League clubs to increase squad sizes for the Champions League, keeping the current limit unchanged, İdman.Biz reports.

According to The Guardian, English sides had pushed to expand the maximum number of registered players from 25 to 28, arguing that a larger squad would help cope with the growing demands of the modern calendar. However, UEFA opted not to support the initiative.

The move faced opposition from representatives of Spanish clubs, including Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad. La Liga officials believe that allowing bigger squads could hand English teams an advantage, given their greater financial resources and deeper pools of talent.

As a result, the existing 25-player limit will remain in place for the upcoming Champions League campaign. The issue could be revisited ahead of the 2027/28 season, depending on how discussions evolve within European football’s governing bodies.

Idman.Biz
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