23 March 2026
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Grimaldo linked with Barcelona return as Deco targets left-back reinforcement

World football
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23 March 2026 16:33
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Grimaldo linked with Barcelona return as Deco targets left-back reinforcement

Bayer Leverkusen defender emerges as leading option amid summer transfer plans

Alejandro Grimaldo could be set for a return to Barcelona, with the club actively searching for reinforcements at left-back ahead of the summer transfer window, İdman.Biz reports.

According to reports, sporting director Deco is prioritising strengthening the defensive flank, and the 30-year-old Spaniard has been identified as one of the main candidates. Barcelona are keen to add experience and attacking quality to the position as they continue to reshape the squad.

Grimaldo, currently starring for Bayer Leverkusen, has a release clause of €20 million in his contract, although sources suggest a deal could be agreed for a lower fee during the summer window. His current contract with the Bundesliga side runs until mid-2027.

The defender is no stranger to Barcelona, having come through the club’s academy system and played for the reserve team earlier in his career, although he never made a senior appearance. Since then, he has established himself as one of Europe’s most consistent attacking full-backs, notably during his time at Benfica before moving to Germany.

Barcelona’s interest reflects their ongoing efforts to rebuild key areas of the squad, with the left-back position seen as a priority heading into the next season.

Idman.Biz
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