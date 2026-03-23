23 March 2026
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Banned coach disguises himself as priest before attacking opponent in Italian ninth tier - VIDEO

World football
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23 March 2026 12:33
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Banned coach disguises himself as priest before attacking opponent in Italian ninth tier - VIDEO

An extraordinary incident has emerged from Italy’s ninth-tier football, where a suspended coach allegedly disguised himself as a priest to get close to his team before later assaulting an opposition player.

The individual at the centre of the controversy is Matteo Ciceri, a coach serving a suspension who was officially barred from taking part in matches. According to reports, he devised an unusual plan in order to influence a crucial fixture involving his side.

Ciceri reportedly arrived at the stadium dressed as a priest, allowing him to approach the team unnoticed. Before kick-off, he delivered instructions to his players and then continued to direct proceedings from behind the perimeter netting during the match.

The scheme appeared to be working until the closing stages, when emotions boiled over. After the opposition scored, Ciceri ran onto the pitch and kicked one of the opposing players, sparking chaotic scenes.

The incident did not end there. Following his team’s winning goal, the coach again entered the field to celebrate with his players and was said to have directed abusive language towards the opposition.

The episode is likely to prompt further disciplinary action and has drawn attention to the challenges of enforcing bans in the lower levels of Italian football.

Idman.Biz
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