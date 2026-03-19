19 March 2026
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Kane warns Bayern must be ready for ‘tough’ Real Madrid test

World football
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19 March 2026 12:59
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Kane warns Bayern must be ready for ‘tough’ Real Madrid test

Harry Kane has underlined Bayern Munich’s readiness for a major Champions League challenge as they prepare to face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, Idman.Biz reports.

The England captain spoke after Bayern’s emphatic 10-2 aggregate victory over Atalanta in the previous round, a result that has boosted confidence within the squad ahead of one of the competition’s most demanding ties. Kane, who has been in prolific form this season, acknowledged the scale of the task against the record European champions.

“When you play Real Madrid in the Champions League, you always expect a tough game,” Kane said. “We have to be ready for a battle. We will be ready. We are not afraid of anyone, but we know it will be difficult.”

Bayern have looked sharp in Europe, combining attacking firepower with greater control under pressure, and Kane believes that momentum could prove crucial. The German side will face a Real Madrid team equally rich in experience at this level, setting up what many expect to be one of the standout ties of the quarter-final stage.

With both clubs targeting another European title, the meeting promises a clash of pedigree and form, with Kane positioning Bayern as confident contenders rather than underdogs.

Idman.Biz
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