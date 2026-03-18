AFFA representatives attend UEFA analysis seminar in Bucharest - PHOTO

Representatives of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan took part in a UEFA Share seminar dedicated to match analysis, held in Bucharest, Romania, Idman.Biz reports.

The event brought together experts from UEFA’s Technical Development department as well as delegations from several national associations, including the Netherlands, Malta and Portugal. The seminar served as a platform for exchanging knowledge and best practices in one of the fastest-growing areas of modern football.

AFFA was represented by Aslan Karimov, head of the Coaching Education Department, and instructor Osman Rahimov. Their participation reflects Azerbaijan’s continued efforts to align its coaching and analytical standards with UEFA guidelines.

During the seminar, participants discussed key aspects of game analysis, current trends in data-driven performance evaluation and the development of specialised analysts for the near future. The programme also focused on how federations can integrate advanced analytical tools into coaching structures and player development pathways.

The UEFA Share initiative remains a central element in strengthening cooperation between national associations and enhancing technical expertise across European football.