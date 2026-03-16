16 March 2026
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Richarlison reaches 100 Premier League goal contributions with late strike at Anfield

World football
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16 March 2026 17:05
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Richarlison reaches 100 Premier League goal contributions with late strike at Anfield

Tottenham forward Richarlison became the third Brazilian player to reach 100 goal contributions in the Premier League after scoring a late equaliser in his side’s 1:1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield, Idman.Biz reports.

The Brazil international found the net in the 90th minute during the round 30 clash, rescuing a point for Tottenham and bringing his total Premier League tally to 100 goal involvements.

Richarlison has now recorded 73 goals and 27 assists in England’s top flight. Among Brazilian players, only Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus have produced more goal contributions in the competition. Former Liverpool forward Firmino leads the list with 132 goal involvements (82 goals and 50 assists), while Arsenal striker Jesus has registered 118 (78 goals and 40 assists).

The late goal also proved crucial for Tottenham in the context of the league table, as the North London side continue their battle to move away from the lower half of the standings.

After the draw, Liverpool sit fifth in the Premier League with 49 points, while Tottenham remain 16th with 30 points as the season approaches its decisive stage.

Idman.Biz
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