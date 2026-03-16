16 March 2026
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Laporta hails unity after Barcelona election victory

World football
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16 March 2026 11:14
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Laporta hails unity after Barcelona election victory

Joan Laporta has spoken out after being re-elected as president of Barcelona, thanking the club’s members for their support and calling the result a victory for unity within the Catalan side, Idman.Biz reports.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Laporta secured 68.18 percent of the vote in the presidential election, comfortably ahead of rival candidate Victor Font, who received 29.78 percent. Another 2.04 percent of members chose not to support either candidate.

In his first comments following the victory, Laporta expressed gratitude to Barcelona’s members and highlighted the club’s unique democratic structure.

“I am grateful to this extraordinary club where the members still vote to elect the president. That is something unique in the world of football,” Laporta said. “Special thanks to everyone who took part in this celebration of civic pride and the spirit of Barcelona.”

The Barcelona president also stressed that the outcome of the election reflected the members’ desire for unity rather than division.

“The members have voted for a proposal of unity, not confrontation,” he added. “It is also an endorsement of the work we are doing, including completing the reconstruction of Camp Nou and the Espai Barca project.”

Laporta believes the strong support he received will allow the club to continue moving forward both on and off the pitch.

“This extraordinary result will give us so much strength that nothing will stop us. We will continue to defend Barcelona no matter what,” he said.

Laporta, who first led Barcelona between 2003 and 2010 before returning to the role in 2021, remains at the helm as the club continues major structural changes, including the large-scale redevelopment of Camp Nou and efforts to stabilise its financial position.

Idman.Biz
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