Jürgen Klopp plans to launch new German U21 league

Former Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp is working on plans to create a new German football league, according to İdman.Biz, citing Bild.

The source reports that Klopp aims to establish a U21 league designed to help young players gain meaningful match experience before making the transition to the Bundesliga. He is developing the project together with Markus Krösche, Sami Khedira, Andreas Rettig and Marc Lenz. The idea reportedly emerged amid growing concern over how difficult it has become for young talents to break into first teams.

According to the organizers, the current system has several shortcomings. Only nine German academies are ranked among the 100 most productive in Europe, the Bundesliga has the lowest number of homegrown players among Europe’s top five leagues, and around 85 percent of playing time in the Bundesliga goes to footballers who did not come through club academies.

At present, Klopp holds the position of global head of football within the Red Bull structure.