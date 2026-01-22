22 January 2026
Robert Lewandowski open to potential MLS move in summer

22 January 2026
The 37-year-old Barcelona and Poland national team striker Robert Lewandowski could continue his career in Major League Soccer this summer.

According to Idman.Biz, citing journalist Florian Plettenberg, MLS officials are seriously exploring the possibility of working with the Polish forward. It is also reported that the player himself finds this option appealing.

The source adds that Saudi Arabia remains an alternative destination, as does staying in Europe. However, Lewandowski is not considering retirement at the end of the current season.

Lewandowski is under contract with Barcelona until June 2026, which means any potential move would require negotiations between the clubs.

