Chelsea trio signal readiness to commit future to the club

Three key Chelsea players have expressed their willingness to stay at the club and sign new contracts on improved terms.

According to Idman.Biz, citing BBC, midfielders Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, as well as defender Levi Colwill, have made it clear to the management that they are interested in extending their contracts. However, the London club plan to postpone negotiations at least until the summer.

After 22 rounds of the English Premier League, Chelsea have collected 34 points and currently sit sixth in the standings. They trail the fourth place, which guarantees qualification for the UEFA Champions League, by just two points.