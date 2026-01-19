Milan extend Serie A unbeaten run to 20 matches for first time in 34 years

AC Milan have extended their unbeaten run in the Italian championship to 20 matches, a milestone the club had not reached for 34 years.

According to Idman.Biz, Massimiliano Allegri’s side recorded 13 wins and seven draws over this period in Serie A.

Such a long unbeaten streak within a single Serie A season was last achieved between September 1992 and March 1993, when Milan went 23 matches without defeat, registering 17 victories and six draws.

At that time, the team was coached by Fabio Capello.