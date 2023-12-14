£28MILLION hole in Man United’s transfer budget

Manchester United may now have to sell players in January

Manchester United's abject failure to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Idman.biz reports that this caused a £28million hole in the club's transfer budget and could put more pressure on the club to sell players in January, according to Daily Mail.

Financial Fair Play regulations bit into United's budget last summer, and similar restrictions were expected at the end of this season depending on what they earned from playing in Europe.

İdman.biz