Milan are ready to open talks with Arsenal over Poland defender Jakub Kiwior.

Idman.biz reports that as expected, the defender is keen to garner more regular first-team minutes, and according to onefootball Arsenal were open to granting him a loan move away.

It should be noted that Arsenal are seriously considering allowing Kiwior to leave on loan, they may have to sign another defender in January.

Idman.biz