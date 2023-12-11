Ramil Sheydayev was suspended for 8 games by the Asian Football Confederation

Ramil Sheydayev, a football player of the Azerbaijan national team and Thailand's "Buriram United" club, was punished.

Idman.biz reports that he was disqualified for 8 games by the decision of the Asian Football Confederation.

This was caused by Sheydayev's participation in a mass brawl after the meeting with the Chinese "Qiaqian" team in the group stage of the Asian Champions League. Besides him, 2 more players of "Buriram United" were punished.

All 3 players will not be able to be on the field in the Asian Champions League match against Japan's "Kofu" team on December 12.

It should be noted that "Buriram United" won the Chinese club 3:2 in that game. Both teams have 6 points after 5 rounds in Group H and are ranked 3-4.

