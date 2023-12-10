The new leader in the Premier League: "Liverpool" has overtaken "Arsenal" - VIDEO

The leader changed in the 16th round of the English Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that "Liverpool" has risen to the 1st place.

Jurgen Klopp's team won a decisive away victory. "Liverpool" scored two goals in the last minutes and won 3 points. The leader "Arsenal" lost to "Aston Villa". The Birmingham club, which defeated "Manchester City" with a score of 1:0 in the last round, won this time with the same score. Unai Emery's team, which is stronger than two strong rivals, has risen to the 3rd place. "Arsenal" is 1 point behind the leader, "Aston Villa" is 2 points behind.

"Manchester United" was defeated as a host. "Bournemouth" netted 3 unanswered balls through "red devils".

English Premier League

16th round

Crystal Palace - Liverpool - 1:2

Brighton - Burnley - 1:1

Manchester United - Bournemouth - 0:3

Sheffield United - Brentford - 1:0

Wolverhampton - Nottingham - 1:1

Aston Villa - Arsenal - 1:0

Idman.biz