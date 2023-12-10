10 December 2023
EN

The new leader in the Premier League: "Liverpool" has overtaken "Arsenal" - VIDEO

World football
News
10 December 2023 00:27
The new leader in the Premier League: "Liverpool" has overtaken "Arsenal" - VIDEO

The leader changed in the 16th round of the English Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that "Liverpool" has risen to the 1st place.

Jurgen Klopp's team won a decisive away victory. "Liverpool" scored two goals in the last minutes and won 3 points. The leader "Arsenal" lost to "Aston Villa". The Birmingham club, which defeated "Manchester City" with a score of 1:0 in the last round, won this time with the same score. Unai Emery's team, which is stronger than two strong rivals, has risen to the 3rd place. "Arsenal" is 1 point behind the leader, "Aston Villa" is 2 points behind.

"Manchester United" was defeated as a host. "Bournemouth" netted 3 unanswered balls through "red devils".

English Premier League
16th round
Crystal Palace - Liverpool - 1:2
Brighton - Burnley - 1:1
Manchester United - Bournemouth - 0:3
Sheffield United - Brentford - 1:0
Wolverhampton - Nottingham - 1:1
Aston Villa - Arsenal - 1:0

Idman.biz

Related news

Bayern conceded 5 balls in the away match, Borussia 3 as a host - VIDEO
09:00
World football

Bayern conceded 5 balls in the away match, Borussia 3 as a host - VIDEO

Bayern suffered a heavy defeat in the Bundesliga
The Azerbaijan vs Sweden and Georgia in the UEFA Region Cup
7 December 17:38
World football

The Azerbaijan vs Sweden and Georgia in the UEFA Region Cup

The draw for the UEFA Region Cup 2024/2025 season has been made
Four-year ban after failing second anti-doping test
7 December 16:06
World football

Four-year ban after failing second anti-doping test

The player's entourage declined to comment
Bayern Munich 2024-25 Third Kit - PHOTO
7 December 13:12
World football

Bayern Munich 2024-25 Third Kit - PHOTO

Bayern Munich 24-25 third kit info leaked
TRANSFER NEWS: Real Madrid have a deadline for Mbappé: January 15 2024
7 December 12:31
World football

TRANSFER NEWS: Real Madrid have a deadline for Mbappé: January 15 2024

Football transfer rumors, news and beyond

Confusion after Santos was relegated to Series B - PHOTO - VIDEO
7 December 11:36
World football

Confusion after Santos was relegated to Series B - PHOTO - VIDEO

Buses, vehicles, trash bins, signs and even homes were also targets of attacks after Santos is relegated in the Brazilian Championship

Most read

ACRF was selected as the most active sports organization of the year
7 December 15:33
Other

ACRF was selected as the most active sports organization of the year

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) held an event dedicated to the sports results of 2023

"Neftchi" head coach: "Nothing went as we wanted"
7 December 14:04
Basketball

"Neftchi" head coach: "Nothing went as we wanted"

"Our game did not go with a swing from the beginning"
Baku hosts stunning FIA Prize Giving Ceremony - VIDEO - PHOTO
9 December 16:22
Other

Baku hosts stunning FIA Prize Giving Ceremony - VIDEO - PHOTO

FIA (International Automobile Federation) Prize Giving Ceremony, one of the most anticipated events in the sports world, was held in Baku for the first time ever on December 8
The first round draw was held at "Vugar Gashimov Memorial"
8 December 14:31
Chess

The first round draw was held at "Vugar Gashimov Memorial"

The first round draw was held at the 9th "Vugar Gashimov Memorial", which started in Gabala