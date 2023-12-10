The new leader in the Premier League: "Liverpool" has overtaken "Arsenal" - VIDEO

The leader changed in the 16th round of the English Premier League.
Idman.biz reports that "Liverpool" has risen to the 1st place.
Jurgen Klopp's team won a decisive away victory. "Liverpool" scored two goals in the last minutes and won 3 points. The leader "Arsenal" lost to "Aston Villa". The Birmingham club, which defeated "Manchester City" with a score of 1:0 in the last round, won this time with the same score. Unai Emery's team, which is stronger than two strong rivals, has risen to the 3rd place. "Arsenal" is 1 point behind the leader, "Aston Villa" is 2 points behind.
"Manchester United" was defeated as a host. "Bournemouth" netted 3 unanswered balls through "red devils".
English Premier League
16th round
Crystal Palace - Liverpool - 1:2
Brighton - Burnley - 1:1
Manchester United - Bournemouth - 0:3
Sheffield United - Brentford - 1:0
Wolverhampton - Nottingham - 1:1
Aston Villa - Arsenal - 1:0
Idman.biz