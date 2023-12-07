The Azerbaijan vs Sweden and Georgia in the UEFA Region Cup

The draw for the UEFA Region Cup 2024/2025 season has been made.

Idman.biz reports that the team that will represent Azerbaijan in the competition will start the fight from the initial stage.

The representative of Azerbaijan will compete with Swedish and Georgian teams in Group B of the preliminary stage. The games of this stage will be held until July 31 next year. The group winner will compete against Ireland, Switzerland and Northern Ireland in the main stage.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan will be represented in the tournament by the team that will be the winner of the 2023/2024 season of the AFFA Regional League.

Idman.biz