7 December 2023
TRANSFER NEWS: Real Madrid have a deadline for Mbappé: January 15 2024

7 December 2023 12:31
TRANSFER NEWS: Real Madrid have a deadline for Mbappé: January 15 2024

Idman.biz presents the latest football news and results for Thursday.

1. Real Madrid to submit FINAL offer for Kylian Mbappe in January transfer window. (AS)

2. Juventus are set to pull out of a deal to sign Manchester United's 23-year-old England forward Jadon Sancho. (Tuttosport)

3. Liverpool have made an approach for Benfica's 18-year-old Dutch forward Kyanno Lorenzo Silva. (Football Insider)

4. AC Milan are prepared to sign Arsenal's 23-year-old Poland defender Jakub Kiwior on loan with an obligation to buy. (90 Min)

5. France goalkeeper Mike Maignan, 28, may not sign a new AC Milan deal because Manchester United are among the clubs showing an interest. (Corriere della Sera)

Idman.biz

