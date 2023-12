The Spanish football player died after receiving a violent blow to his head during a match

This unpleasant incident occurred in the third division futsal match.

Idman.biz reports that the player of "El Atico" Raul Jurado Calvo was fatally shot in the head after a collision with one of his opponents.

The 19-year-old football player who received first aid died the next morning.

Idman.biz