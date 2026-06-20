20 June 2026
EN

Almiron becomes first player sent off under FIFA's new rule at World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026
News
20 June 2026 10:20
17
Almiron becomes first player sent off under FIFA's new rule at World Cup 2026

Paraguay forward Miguel Almiron became the first player at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to receive a red card under FIFA's newly introduced disciplinary rule.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the incident occurred during Paraguay's Group D match against Turkey, which ended in a 1-0 victory for the South American side.

The only goal of the match was scored early by Matias Galarza, but much of the post-match discussion centered on Almiron's dismissal shortly before halftime.

According to the new FIFA regulations introduced ahead of the tournament, players can be shown a straight red card if they deliberately cover their mouth with a hand, shoulder or shirt while speaking to an opponent, referee or another participant. FIFA believes the measure will help combat unsporting conduct and prevent hidden verbal abuse on the pitch.

Almiron was sent off after appearing to cover his mouth while speaking during a confrontation with a Turkish player, making him the first footballer in World Cup history to be dismissed under the new rule.

Despite playing the entire second half with ten men, Paraguay successfully defended their lead and collected three important points, keeping their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

The incident is likely to spark debate throughout the tournament as players continue adapting to the latest changes in FIFA's disciplinary framework.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

USA reach knockout stage as Brazil gain momentum: recap of day nine at the 2026 World Cup
09:41
World Cup 2026

USA reach knockout stage as Brazil gain momentum: recap of day nine at the 2026 World Cup - VIDEO

Hosts secure early qualification, while Morocco, Brazil and Paraguay claim crucial victories
Iran to file FIFA complaint over World Cup travel restrictions
19 June 17:12
World Cup 2026

Iran to file FIFA complaint over World Cup travel restrictions

National federation says team's preparations have been disrupted ahead of Belgium clash

De la Fuente reveals likely playing time for Yamal against Saudi Arabia
19 June 13:54
World Cup 2026

De la Fuente reveals likely playing time for Yamal against Saudi Arabia

Spain star could feature for around 45 minutes in upcoming World Cup clash
Ancelotti hints at Brazil changes ahead of Haiti clash
19 June 11:49
World Cup 2026

Ancelotti hints at Brazil changes ahead of Haiti clash

Brazil coach refuses to reveal lineup plans before crucial World Cup fixture
Canada's Kone suffers broken leg in 6:0 win over Qatar
19 June 09:59
World Cup 2026

Canada's Kone suffers broken leg in 6:0 win over Qatar - VIDEO

Midfielder expected to miss up to five months after undergoing surgery for tibia and fibula fractures
World Cup 2026: Canada crush Qatar, Mexico defeat South Korea
19 June 09:38
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: Canada crush Qatar, Mexico defeat South Korea - VIDEO

Mexico remain perfect after two matches as Canada record the biggest win of the day

Most read

World Cup 2026: Ronaldo begins his sixth World Cup, England face old rivals
17 June 17:30
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: Ronaldo begins his sixth World Cup, England face old rivals

The seventh matchday of the global football showpiece will complete the opening round in Groups K and L
Henry criticizes Ronaldo's decision-making in Portugal's World Cup draw
18 June 13:58
World Cup 2026

Henry criticizes Ronaldo's decision-making in Portugal's World Cup draw

French legend believes striker prioritized personal glory over team success against DR Congo
Arsenal and Atletico preparing blockbuster striker swap
17 June 12:57
World football

Arsenal and Atletico preparing blockbuster striker swap

Julian Alvarez could move to London, while Viktor Gyokeres heads to Madrid
World Cup 2026: England open with a win, Portugal drop points - İDMAN.BİZ review
18 June 09:32
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: England open with a win, Portugal drop points - İDMAN.BİZ review - VIDEO

Matchday seven featured key clashes in Groups K and L