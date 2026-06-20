Almiron becomes first player sent off under FIFA's new rule at World Cup 2026

Paraguay forward Miguel Almiron became the first player at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to receive a red card under FIFA's newly introduced disciplinary rule.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the incident occurred during Paraguay's Group D match against Turkey, which ended in a 1-0 victory for the South American side.

The only goal of the match was scored early by Matias Galarza, but much of the post-match discussion centered on Almiron's dismissal shortly before halftime.

According to the new FIFA regulations introduced ahead of the tournament, players can be shown a straight red card if they deliberately cover their mouth with a hand, shoulder or shirt while speaking to an opponent, referee or another participant. FIFA believes the measure will help combat unsporting conduct and prevent hidden verbal abuse on the pitch.

Almiron was sent off after appearing to cover his mouth while speaking during a confrontation with a Turkish player, making him the first footballer in World Cup history to be dismissed under the new rule.

Despite playing the entire second half with ten men, Paraguay successfully defended their lead and collected three important points, keeping their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

The incident is likely to spark debate throughout the tournament as players continue adapting to the latest changes in FIFA's disciplinary framework.