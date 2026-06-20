USA reach knockout stage as Brazil gain momentum: recap of day nine at the 2026 World Cup - VIDEO

The ninth matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup concluded with four group-stage encounters in Groups C and D, producing victories for the United States, Morocco, Brazil and Paraguay.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the results significantly shaped the race for qualification to the knockout stage, with the United States becoming one of the first teams to book their place in the Round of 32.

In Group D, the United States defeated Australia 2-0 to secure qualification with a game to spare. The hosts established control before halftime, benefiting from an Australian own goal before Alex Freeman doubled the advantage. With six points from two matches, the Americans strengthened their position at the top of the group and reinforced their credentials as potential contenders in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Morocco edged Scotland 1-0 in Group C. Ismael Saibari scored the decisive goal in the opening stages of the match, giving the North Africans a vital victory. Following their opening draw against Brazil, Morocco moved closer to qualification, while Scotland now face a must-win encounter against the five-time world champions.

Brazil responded strongly after their opening draw, defeating Haiti 3-0. Matheus Cunha starred with two goals, while Vinicius Junior also found the net. Carlo Ancelotti’s side climbed to four points and improved their standing in Group C ahead of the decisive final round of fixtures. Haiti, having suffered a second consecutive defeat, are now virtually eliminated from the competition.

In the final match of the day, Paraguay defeated Turkey 1-0 thanks to an early strike from Matias Galarza. The game also featured a dramatic moment when Miguel Almiron was sent off following an altercation with an opponent. Despite playing with ten men, Paraguay held on to claim three valuable points and revive their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

With the group stage approaching its decisive phase, qualification battles are intensifying across the tournament, while several traditional football powers continue their pursuit of a place in the latter stages of the World Cup.