20 June 2026
EN

USA reach knockout stage as Brazil gain momentum: recap of day nine at the 2026 World Cup - VIDEO

World Cup 2026
News
20 June 2026 09:41
22
USA reach knockout stage as Brazil gain momentum: recap of day nine at the 2026 World Cup

The ninth matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup concluded with four group-stage encounters in Groups C and D, producing victories for the United States, Morocco, Brazil and Paraguay.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the results significantly shaped the race for qualification to the knockout stage, with the United States becoming one of the first teams to book their place in the Round of 32.

In Group D, the United States defeated Australia 2-0 to secure qualification with a game to spare. The hosts established control before halftime, benefiting from an Australian own goal before Alex Freeman doubled the advantage. With six points from two matches, the Americans strengthened their position at the top of the group and reinforced their credentials as potential contenders in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Morocco edged Scotland 1-0 in Group C. Ismael Saibari scored the decisive goal in the opening stages of the match, giving the North Africans a vital victory. Following their opening draw against Brazil, Morocco moved closer to qualification, while Scotland now face a must-win encounter against the five-time world champions.

Brazil responded strongly after their opening draw, defeating Haiti 3-0. Matheus Cunha starred with two goals, while Vinicius Junior also found the net. Carlo Ancelotti’s side climbed to four points and improved their standing in Group C ahead of the decisive final round of fixtures. Haiti, having suffered a second consecutive defeat, are now virtually eliminated from the competition.

In the final match of the day, Paraguay defeated Turkey 1-0 thanks to an early strike from Matias Galarza. The game also featured a dramatic moment when Miguel Almiron was sent off following an altercation with an opponent. Despite playing with ten men, Paraguay held on to claim three valuable points and revive their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

With the group stage approaching its decisive phase, qualification battles are intensifying across the tournament, while several traditional football powers continue their pursuit of a place in the latter stages of the World Cup.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Almiron becomes first player sent off under FIFA's new rule at World Cup 2026
10:20
World Cup 2026

Almiron becomes first player sent off under FIFA's new rule at World Cup 2026

Paraguay forward receives controversial red card as his team defeats Turkey 1-0
Iran to file FIFA complaint over World Cup travel restrictions
19 June 17:12
World Cup 2026

Iran to file FIFA complaint over World Cup travel restrictions

National federation says team's preparations have been disrupted ahead of Belgium clash

De la Fuente reveals likely playing time for Yamal against Saudi Arabia
19 June 13:54
World Cup 2026

De la Fuente reveals likely playing time for Yamal against Saudi Arabia

Spain star could feature for around 45 minutes in upcoming World Cup clash
Ancelotti hints at Brazil changes ahead of Haiti clash
19 June 11:49
World Cup 2026

Ancelotti hints at Brazil changes ahead of Haiti clash

Brazil coach refuses to reveal lineup plans before crucial World Cup fixture
Canada's Kone suffers broken leg in 6:0 win over Qatar
19 June 09:59
World Cup 2026

Canada's Kone suffers broken leg in 6:0 win over Qatar - VIDEO

Midfielder expected to miss up to five months after undergoing surgery for tibia and fibula fractures
World Cup 2026: Canada crush Qatar, Mexico defeat South Korea
19 June 09:38
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: Canada crush Qatar, Mexico defeat South Korea - VIDEO

Mexico remain perfect after two matches as Canada record the biggest win of the day

Most read

World Cup 2026: Ronaldo begins his sixth World Cup, England face old rivals
17 June 17:30
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: Ronaldo begins his sixth World Cup, England face old rivals

The seventh matchday of the global football showpiece will complete the opening round in Groups K and L
Henry criticizes Ronaldo's decision-making in Portugal's World Cup draw
18 June 13:58
World Cup 2026

Henry criticizes Ronaldo's decision-making in Portugal's World Cup draw

French legend believes striker prioritized personal glory over team success against DR Congo
Arsenal and Atletico preparing blockbuster striker swap
17 June 12:57
World football

Arsenal and Atletico preparing blockbuster striker swap

Julian Alvarez could move to London, while Viktor Gyokeres heads to Madrid
World Cup 2026: England open with a win, Portugal drop points - İDMAN.BİZ review
18 June 09:32
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: England open with a win, Portugal drop points - İDMAN.BİZ review - VIDEO

Matchday seven featured key clashes in Groups K and L