Martinez explains why Ronaldo played full match against DR Congo

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has explained his decision not to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo during his team's 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 41-year-old forward played the entire 90 minutes in the Group K encounter despite failing to convert two clear scoring opportunities.

Speaking after the match, Martinez stressed that Ronaldo's presence remains crucial, especially when Portugal are chasing a goal.

"There is no point in taking the world's greatest goalscorer off the pitch when you need a goal," Martinez said. "In moments like these, Cristiano's experience inside the penalty area is extremely important. He attracts defenders and creates space for his teammates. If we are looking for a goal, Cristiano has to be on the field."

The Portuguese coach also reiterated his long-standing position regarding Ronaldo's role in the national team, emphasizing that selections are based on performance rather than age.

"We evaluate Cristiano not because of his age, but because of what he shows in training, his physical condition and the contribution he makes to the team," Martinez noted.

Portugal were expected to begin their World Cup campaign with a victory but were held by a resilient DR Congo side. The draw leaves the European team under pressure ahead of their second group-stage match against Uzbekistan.

Ronaldo, who is appearing at another World Cup in the latter stages of his illustrious career, remains one of the key figures in Portugal's bid to advance to the knockout rounds.