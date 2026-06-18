18 June 2026
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Uzbekistan coach Cannavaro reflects on historic World Cup debut

World Cup 2026
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18 June 2026 09:59
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Uzbekistan coach Cannavaro reflects on historic World Cup debut

Uzbekistan head coach Fabio Cannavaro has shared his thoughts after his team's 1-3 defeat to Colombia in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the former Italy captain praised his players' efforts and emphasized the significance of Uzbekistan's first-ever appearance on football's biggest stage.

"It was an interesting game. In the second half we managed to change it and tried to take control," Cannavaro said.

"First of all, we came here to present Uzbekistan in a positive way. I always tell my team that we need to be proactive during matches. It is difficult to play against teams like Colombia, especially without the ball. Overall, we played well in the second half, but unfortunately we conceded goals."

The 52-year-old coach stressed that the match would remain an important milestone in the history of Uzbek football.

"We will remember this game. It is a historic match. The game went well. There were mistakes, and we will work on them," he added.

Uzbekistan entered the World Cup finals for the first time in the nation's history and managed to score their maiden goal at the tournament. However, Colombia secured victory thanks to goals from Daniel Munoz, Luis Diaz and Hamilton Campaz.

Despite the defeat, Cannavaro's side left a positive impression and will look to earn their first World Cup points in the upcoming group-stage fixtures.

Idman.Biz
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