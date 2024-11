Azerbaijani figure skater Nargiz Suleymanova is set to participate in an international tournament.

According to Idman.biz, she will take to the ice at the Warsaw Cup in Poland.

The women's competition kicks off today, with the 20-year-old athlete showcasing her skills in the short program. The medalists will be decided tomorrow after the free skate performances.

Notably, 28 athletes will compete in the women's category.

