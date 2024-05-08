8 May 2024
8 May 2024 13:26
Director of the complex called everyone to engage in curling - VIDEO

"Work is being done for the development of winter sports in Azerbaijan".

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Fikret Huseynov, director of the Heydar Aliyev Sports-Concert Complex.

He said at the opening ceremony of the curling section at the facility's ice rink that winter sports will gain popularity in Azerbaijan in the future: "A year ago, the ice rink was opened at the initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. We invite everyone to try curling, a sport included in the Winter Olympics. We will do our best to develop. A new hockey team has been created in our country. They even recently had a friendly match with the representative of Russia. It is a good thing that we left the game victorious."

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

