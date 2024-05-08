Curling sports section starts in Baku, foreigner expert arrives - PHOTO - VIDEO

A curling sports section was opened in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the curling section began operating in Baku at the Sports and Concert Complex named after Heydar Aliyev.

The director of the facility, Fikret Huseynov, the head of the Ojag Sport club, Vafa Bekarova, and the head coach of the Azerbaijan curling team, Ahmet Alparan Tunga, took part in the ceremony.

Before the event, the athletes on the ice showed various figure skating performances. After that, Bekarova expressed her opinion about the start of this sports section in the club: "Ojag sport has already started the development of a new type of sport, curling. This sport included in the program of the Winter Olympics. We invite sports fans to curling. In this regard, we have brought a coach from abroad. Currently, there are 4 members of the national team. In the future, further expansion of the national team and other issues will be negotiated."

It should be noted that until now there has been no curling section in Azerbaijan.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz