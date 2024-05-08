Ahmet Alperen Tunga: "Our goal is to develop curling in Azerbaijan" - VIDEO

8 May 2024
Ahmet Alperen Tunga: "Our goal is to develop curling in Azerbaijan"

Ahmet Alperen Tunga: "Our goal is to develop curling in Azerbaijan"

"Curling started in Turkiye in 2011. It is quite popular now."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Ahmet Alperen Tunga, the head coach in the newly created curling section in Azerbaijan.

He said at the opening ceremony of the curling sports department held at the Heydar Aliyev Sports-Concert Complex that the main goal is development: "The Turkish national team in this sport is in the top 10 in the world. Now our main goal is to create curling in Azerbaijan and develop it sufficiently. Of course, it will be a little difficult, because we need a lot of time, but as a result of the relations between Turkiye and Azerbaijan, I am sure that they will also show us the necessary support for this sport We want to be in the top ten in the world ranking. We are waiting for all the world and his wife. We want to give preference to local athletes in the team.”

He said that thanks to the available opportunities and conditions, they will be able to compete in international arenas in 5 years: "I believe that in 7 years we will be where we want to be in the world ranking."

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

