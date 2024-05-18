Azerbaijan will host the Ski Mountaineering World Cup for the first time

The request of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation to the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) to hold the Ski Mountaineering World Cup in Azerbaijan was received positively.

Idman.biz reports that based on the obtained results, ISMF decided to hold the competition in Shahdag and the competition was included in the competition calendar of the international federation.

The World Cup is planned to be held on January 11-12, 2025 at the Shahdag Tourism Center.

It should be noted that the decision to hold the World Cup was made based on the results of the successful evaluation report prepared by the ISMF after the International Ski Mountaineering series competition, which was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation and Shahdag Tourism Center on March 9-10 this year.

Idman.biz