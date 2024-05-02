2 May 2024
EN

Curling section will be opened in Azerbaijan

Winter sports
News
2 May 2024 11:36
Curling section will be opened in Azerbaijan

Another sports section will be opened in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov.

While evaluating April in "Minister's Point of View", he said that the ice rink, which was put to use for the development and popularity of winter sports, justified itself: "Another innovation was the hockey match taking place in Baku for the first time. Our ice rink hosted a friendly game between amateur hockey teams Baku Flames and Ledovoe Bratstvo. The ice rink, which was opened in May of last year, has become one of the most popular sports centers in a short period. People of different age groups come here for ice skating every day. Currently, the ice rink has sections for hockey, figure skating, and other winter sports."

Gayibov noted that a curling section will be opened at the ice rink: "A curling sports section will be opened here soon. I believe that these sports will become more popular in our country every year."

It should be noted that although curling, which was created in Scotland in the 16th century, was included in the Olympic program in 1924, it has become a permanent Olympic sport since 1998.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

25th place in the World Championship
22 March 09:41
Winter sports

25th place in the World Championship

Azerbaijani figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev finished his performance at the World Championship
Chingiz Huseynzade: "Our country's results in winter sports are still low"
9 March 11:30
Winter sports

Chingiz Huseynzade: "Our country's results in winter sports are still low"

"This competition has been added to Olympic sports
International Ski Mountaineering Competition held in Azerbaijan - PHOTO
9 March 10:20
Winter sports

International Ski Mountaineering Competition held in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

The International Ski Mountaineering Competition has started in Azerbaijan
World Figure Skating Championship: Azerbaijan national team members determined
29 February 14:05
Winter sports

World Figure Skating Championship: Azerbaijan national team members determined

Vladimir Litvintsev will represent Azerbaijan in the men's race
Azerbaijani figure skater was 2nd in Italy
26 February 11:10
Winter sports

Azerbaijani figure skater was 2nd in Italy

Azerbaijani figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev won second place Azerbaijani figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev won second place in the international tournament held in Italy
Ice Climbing festival was held in Azerbaijan - PHOTO
20 February 14:14
Winter sports

Ice Climbing festival was held in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

76 people participated in the festival

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs
30 April 16:52
Football

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs

The new rating list of the world's best head coaches has been announced
Real's chases Turkish goalkeeper
30 April 10:10
Football

Real's chases Turkish goalkeeper

the Spanish giant is tracking Onuralp Cevikkan
Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position
30 April 15:53
Chess

Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position

FIDE announced the standard top 100 players for April 2024
Giants meet in Munich
30 April 11:30
Football

Giants meet in Munich

The Champions League semi-finals will start today