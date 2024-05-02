Curling section will be opened in Azerbaijan

Another sports section will be opened in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov.

While evaluating April in "Minister's Point of View", he said that the ice rink, which was put to use for the development and popularity of winter sports, justified itself: "Another innovation was the hockey match taking place in Baku for the first time. Our ice rink hosted a friendly game between amateur hockey teams Baku Flames and Ledovoe Bratstvo. The ice rink, which was opened in May of last year, has become one of the most popular sports centers in a short period. People of different age groups come here for ice skating every day. Currently, the ice rink has sections for hockey, figure skating, and other winter sports."

Gayibov noted that a curling section will be opened at the ice rink: "A curling sports section will be opened here soon. I believe that these sports will become more popular in our country every year."

It should be noted that although curling, which was created in Scotland in the 16th century, was included in the Olympic program in 1924, it has become a permanent Olympic sport since 1998.

Idman.biz