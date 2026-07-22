23 July 2026
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Evgeni Plushenko pledges support for figure skating development in Azerbaijan

Winter sports
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22 July 2026 18:07
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Evgeni Plushenko pledges support for figure skating development in Azerbaijan

Two-time Olympic figure skating champion Evgeni Plushenko says he is committed to supporting the development of figure skating in Azerbaijan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing AZERTAC, Plushenko said his cooperation with Sea Breeze founder Emin Agalarov began several years ago while organizing ice shows in Azerbaijan. Their discussions later expanded to include long-term plans for developing the sport in the country.

"During one of our conversations, Emin told me he wanted to build ice arenas at Sea Breeze and invited me to work with children and help develop figure skating. I gladly agreed. I am ready to help your friendly country and contribute to the friendship between Russia and Azerbaijan. Sport has no borders; it should only bring people together," Plushenko said.

The Olympic champion was speaking during the DREAM FEST international music festival at Sea Breeze, where he also won the Crocus Fitness Padel Cup.

Commenting on the victory, Plushenko said he was pleased not only with the result but also with the tournament's format.

"I'm happy with the victory. Of course, there are athletes who play padel professionally, so competing against them isn't easy. But I like that the fighting spirit remains even when the teams are not evenly matched. Emin chose a Pro-Am format, combining professionals and amateurs, and that made the tournament very interesting."

Plushenko also revealed that he has been playing padel for about a year and that it has quickly become one of his favorite sports.

"I really love padel. I've only been playing for a year, but I've already built courts at my home in Moscow, so I train regularly. I truly enjoy the game."

The former Olympic champion also confirmed that his son, Alexander Plushenko, will represent Azerbaijan in international figure skating competitions from this season.

"We have international competitions and Grand Prix events ahead of us. We'll travel to Türkiye and then to Georgia. I hope everything goes well," Plushenko said, adding that he believes his son has excellent prospects as a member of the Azerbaijan national team.

Alexander Plushenko's transfer to represent Azerbaijan was officially approved earlier this year, making him eligible to compete for his new country from the 2026/27 season.

Idman.Biz
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