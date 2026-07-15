15 July 2026
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Malinin performs four consecutive backflips on ice - VIDEO

Winter sports
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15 July 2026 13:32
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Malinin performs four consecutive backflips on ice

American figure skater Ilia Malinin performed four consecutive backflips on the ice during a training session ahead of the Sun Valley Summer ice show.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 21-year-old athlete completed the spectacular acrobatic sequence while preparing for the exhibition event.

The backflip is considered one of the most visually impressive and technically demanding elements in figure skating. Although it has traditionally been prohibited in official competitions, skaters often perform it during exhibitions and ice shows.

Malinin is regarded as one of the leading stars of modern figure skating and is known for pushing the technical limits of the sport. The American has also gained worldwide recognition as the first skater to land a fully ratified quadruple Axel in international competition.

Idman.Biz
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