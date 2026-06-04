Plushenko Jr's switch to Azerbaijan faces uncertainty after ISU rule changes – İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW

The planned switch of Alexander Plushenko, son of two-time Olympic figure skating champion Evgeni Plushenko, to represent Azerbaijan could face a significant regulatory obstacle following changes introduced by the International Skating Union (ISU).

As reported by İdman.Biz, the new ISU Competition & Event Regulations will come into force on 12 June 2026. Under the updated rules, a skater may compete for a country either if they are a citizen of that country or if they have resided there for at least one year.

Furthermore, residency must be supported by documentation proving continuous presence in the country for at least 180 days during the previous calendar year.

This requirement represents the main potential challenge for Plushenko Jr. If his status is not recognised as full citizenship but rather as a form of temporary "sporting citizenship" or an agreement with a national federation, he could be required to prove actual residence in Azerbaijan before being cleared to compete under its flag.

The situation is further complicated by differing public statements. Evgeni Plushenko previously said that his son had received "Azerbaijani sporting citizenship" for five years. However, Anton Sikharulidze, president of the Russian Figure Skating Federation, stated that the young skater had obtained an Azerbaijani passport. If the existence of a valid civil passport is confirmed and accepted by the ISU, the residency issue may become irrelevant. However, the ISU Council retains the right to reject an application even if formal requirements are met if it believes the transfer could be detrimental to the development of the sport.

The situation involving another Russian skater, Veronika Zhilina, who recently received a release letter from the Russian federation just like Alexander Plushenko, appears somewhat different. Zhilina has previously stated that she holds an Azerbaijani passport and has said that her life has been connected with Baku for several years, with frequent visits to the Azerbaijani capital.

In addition, Zhilina has shared social media posts showing her apartment in Sea Breeze and describing it as her place of residence while staying in Baku. While this does not automatically prove the required 180 days of residence, it suggests a more visible and established connection to Azerbaijan.

Another issue in the Plushenko case concerns potential tax implications. Under Russian Federal Tax Service regulations, a person is considered a tax resident of Russia if they spend at least 183 days in the country during a calendar year. If that threshold is not met, their tax status may change, and tax rates on certain Russia-sourced income could become significantly higher.

As a result, the ISU's 180-day residency requirement in Azerbaijan could create not only sporting challenges but also practical, financial and legal complications for the family of the young athlete, particularly given that most of the Plushenko family's sources of income remain in Russia.

Formally, the rules require proof of a genuine connection to the new country. In practice, this could mean extended periods spent outside Russia, adjustments to training arrangements and ongoing documentation requirements.

For now, Alexander Plushenko's transfer to Azerbaijan cannot be considered completely secure. If the ISU recognises his Azerbaijani passport and issues a Clearance Certificate, the path to representing Azerbaijan will be open. However, if the governing body demands proof of residency or deems the submitted documentation insufficient, the switch could be delayed significantly or even fail to materialise until the new requirements are satisfied.

As for Veronika Zhilina, her position appears more stable due to her previously declared Azerbaijani passport and stronger visible links to Azerbaijan. Nevertheless, the final decision in both cases will rest with the ISU after reviewing all relevant documents.